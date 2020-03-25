U.S. Route 67 in Madison County reduced for concrete repairs

A section of northbound Route 67 in Madison County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform concrete repairs.

This section of road is located between Route JJ and County Road 300.

Weather permitting, work will take place April 27 through May 22 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

