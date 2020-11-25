Ugly Sweater Hustle – Virtual Run benefitting Special Olympics Missouri

While 2020 has brought on many challenges for everyone, it has also opened new doors and new perspectives for many. The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Missouri would like to end the year with a family-friendly, fun, virtual event.
The "Ugly Sweater Hustle" is a great way to do something fun, either as an individual or with your family, all while supporting the more than 16,900 Special Olympics Missouri athletes. Register today and then walk, run, or roll anytime between Dec. 7-12, all while wearing your very best Ugly Christmas Sweater. The distance you choose to go, is all up to you - just get out and enjoy some fresh air with your family – and be rewarded with your very own Ugly Sweater Hustle medal! The great thing about virtual events is that you don't have to be from Missouri to participate. After registering, please challenge your family and friends, from all across the world, to register with their families!
During your jaunt, take some pictures. Then after you're done, post them to the Special Olympics Missouri social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), using the hashtag #UglySweaterHustle - by Sunday, Dec. 13, in order to be a part of the ugly sweater contest. The week of Dec. 14, the Law Enforcement Torch Run® committee will vote on their Top 10 Ugly Sweater photos and then the Special Olympics Missouri athletes will choose their #1 favorite from the Top 10. The winners will receive their very own Ugly Sweater Trophy.
To register, please go to https://somo.rallyup.com/uglysweaterhustle. For more information, please contact Crystal Schuster at cschuster@somo.org.
About Special Olympics Missouri
Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. More than 16,900 athletes participate in 16 Olympic-type sports throughout the state. Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.
Special Olympics Missouri is proud of our financial health returning 85 percent of every dollar back to program services. We are privileged to be recognized with these honors: Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity, Charity Navigator 3-star rating and an inductee into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame – Class of 2013.
Thank you for trusting us with your donations, volunteer time and your goodwill.
Visit Special Olympics at www.somo.org. Engage with us on Twitter @somissouri; fb.com/specialolympicsmo; Instagram @somissouri.
