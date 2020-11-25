Ugly Sweater Hustle – Virtual Run benefitting Special Olympics Missouri

While 2020 has brought on many challenges for everyone, it has also opened new doors and new perspectives for many. The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Missouri would like to end the year with a family-friendly, fun, virtual event.

The "Ugly Sweater Hustle" is a great way to do something fun, either as an individual or with your family, all while supporting the more than 16,900 Special Olympics Missouri athletes. Register today and then walk, run, or roll anytime between Dec. 7-12, all while wearing your very best Ugly Christmas Sweater. The distance you choose to go, is all up to you - just get out and enjoy some fresh air with your family – and be rewarded with your very own Ugly Sweater Hustle medal! The great thing about virtual events is that you don't have to be from Missouri to participate. After registering, please challenge your family and friends, from all across the world, to register with their families!