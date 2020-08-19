Understanding TIF

As the topic of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Districts resurfaces once again in the City of Fredericktown, Leslie Seabaugh from Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission provided an overview of what TIF is and its purpose.
Seabaugh said the purpose of a TIF District is to encourage economic growth in areas which are in decline or have been in decline for some time. She provided a rough example of one of the many scenarios where a TIF district may be possible.
“Think about a downtown that was in its hay-day 25 to 40 years ago,” Seabaugh said. “When you went downtown to buy some flowers at J’s Florist, two doors down is ABC Books and it is easy to just pop over. Twenty years later, J’s Florists owner has retired, and the store front is vacant, and some businesses have moved to the periphery for access rather than stay in a downtown area.”
Seabaugh said this leaves the downtown area with vacant store fronts and stores enjoy company.
“ABC Books is directly impacted by less foot traffic and age of the area is prohibitive of new businesses to move in,” Seabaugh said. “Introduce a TIF which provides incentives for infrastructure and façade improvements and you get businesses giving the downtown area a second look at a possible area to open business.”
Seabaugh said a TIF provides a financial incentive for communities and businesses to improve infrastructure and encourage economic development in areas that are distressed. She said citizens benefit from improved infrastructure, a revitalization of dilapidated/declining areas of the community, new business opportunities and new business services.
“It does not change the existing taxes,” Seabaugh said. “It allocates tax dollars to prescribed uses as described in the TIF Plan. For example, an area collects $100 in sales tax in 2019. All those dollars go to their intended purpose, general revenue, road and bridge law enforcement, etc. Then a TIF is passed and $110 in sales tax is collected in 2020. Like in 2019, $100 goes to its intended purposes. The remaining $10 is called the EATS, economic activity taxes, increment.”
Seabaugh said using her example the $10 EATS would be split with $5 going to general revenue, road and bridge, law enforcement, etc. and the other $5 going to a special allocation fund. She said special allocation fund dollars are used for the approved projects in the TIF Plan, such as infrastructure improvements, façade improvements, etc.
“The TIF provides an incentive to locate in the district,” Seabaugh said. “Take the downtown example, J’s Florist is vacant. That means reduced revenues for the city and the county. It benefits the city and the county to fill that retail space as well as the other stores in downtown. However, J’s Florist building is a little run-down due to age and vacancy.”
Seabaugh said, in her example, after a TIF is passed the city could enter into a developer’s agreement with a new business, Business X, to make site improvements to the façade and the building.
“The city reviews the proposed improvements, commits to reimburse $75,000 (of $150,000 improvements) from TIF funds once improvements have been completed and verified,” Seabaugh said. “That is where the special allocation fund comes into play. The area has to collect more taxes for there to be an increment. It is those increment dollars that are used to reimburse the improvement costs.”
Seabaugh said, with Businsess X making sales there are more sales tax dollars than the previous year and with the improvements to the building the assessments on the building increase the property taxes.
“The increases are the increment,” Seabaugh said. “The business benefits from the TIF by reduced start-up costs over time, in this case.”
Seabuagh said the variables are unlimited when it comes to TIF, and these are just a few rough examples of how a TIF could help a situation.
In order to create a TIF district, the City of Fredericktown would have many steps and legal requirements to follow including forming a TIF Commission, writing a development plan, conducting a cost-benefit analysis, conducting a blight study, holding a public hearing, a vote by the city council and more.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!