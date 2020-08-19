Understanding TIF

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the topic of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Districts resurfaces once again in the City of Fredericktown, Leslie Seabaugh from Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission provided an overview of what TIF is and its purpose.

Seabaugh said the purpose of a TIF District is to encourage economic growth in areas which are in decline or have been in decline for some time. She provided a rough example of one of the many scenarios where a TIF district may be possible.

“Think about a downtown that was in its hay-day 25 to 40 years ago,” Seabaugh said. “When you went downtown to buy some flowers at J’s Florist, two doors down is ABC Books and it is easy to just pop over. Twenty years later, J’s Florists owner has retired, and the store front is vacant, and some businesses have moved to the periphery for access rather than stay in a downtown area.”

Seabaugh said this leaves the downtown area with vacant store fronts and stores enjoy company.

“ABC Books is directly impacted by less foot traffic and age of the area is prohibitive of new businesses to move in,” Seabaugh said. “Introduce a TIF which provides incentives for infrastructure and façade improvements and you get businesses giving the downtown area a second look at a possible area to open business.”