Speaking with seniors, I have discovered there is a lot of confusion about Medicare and insurance in general. Part of my job is to help beneficiaries know what the different insurance terms mean and how it relates to them and their benefits.

To start, Medicare is federal health insurance for those who are 65 and older and some younger people with disabilities. To qualify based on a disability, you must draw a Social Security Disability check for 24 months and you will be eligible for Medicare on the 25th month.

Since we have established that Medicare is an insurance let’s look at some terminology used for Medicare and other insurance;

Premium: A premium is a set amount you pay every month to have Medicare. This year the standard premium amount is 164.90. This is held out of your Social Security check, if you do not draw Social Security yet, you will be billed.

Deductible: The amount you pay for medical services before your plan pays anything. Each part of Medicare has a set deductible amount. The Part A deductible is $1600 per benefit period, Part B has a deductible of $226 for the calendar year. The Medicare Part D deductible can be up to $505. The Advantage Plan deductibles will vary.

Co-insurance: This is your share of the cost of covered medical services. For Medicare Part B, beneficiaries pay 20% of the approved Medicare amount.

Co-payment: A set amount that is paid by the beneficiary for a medical service. Advantage Plans usually have a set amount for different services, an example is $20 every time you visit your primary care provider.

Provider: A health care professional or facility who provides medical services.

In-network: This means the facility, provider or service has a contract with your insurance to provide a health related service. You get a better cost for using in-network providers.

Out-of-network: Your insurance does not have a contract for services and your costs will be higher, up to 100% of the cost of the service.

Medicare Summary Notice (MSN): This is an explanation of medical services that you have had done. It shows the service provided, the provider, and cost of the service, what Medicare pays and what you could be charged.

Appeal: This is where you disagree with a coverage decision from Medicare and you request them to reconsider the approval or cost. Most decisions in Medicare can be appealed by following the directions on the MSN.

This is just a start in understanding what different terms mean. Understanding insurance or Medicare is important in making sure you are able to access all the benefits available to you. If you have questions or need assistance please call Aging Matters 1-800-392-8771, because Aging Matters.