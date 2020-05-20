Unforgettable journey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marquand-Zion High School graduated eight seniors during the May 16 Commencement Ceremony, as well as nine eighth graders who graduated into high school.

The ceremony began with a welcome from Superintendent Scott Blake and an invocation from Pastor David Kempfer followed by guest speaker Paul Brown.

Brown who is the assistant fire chief at Fredericktown Fire Department is also a Marquand-Zion alumni.

"Thirty-five years ago, right here at Marquand-Zion High, I was where you are at right now," Brown said. "I spent my last two years of high school working on a plan, and my plan was to get out of town."

Brown said for a long time he did not know what he wanted to do for the rest of his life and it was a long process for him to find his passion. He said during this process he met a girl, the love of his life, who he now has three boys with and have been married for almost 33 years.

"I had been working to live, working for a paycheck," Brown said. "There is nothing wrong with that, but I promise that there is more out there. You have a calling, something you were designed to do. Something that you will love to do, your passion."