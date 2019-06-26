We all have those "unforgettable moments" in our lives.
Our first pet as a child; puppy, kitten, bird, hamster. Our first official date; prom, movie, out to eat, kiss. A unique gift we received for Christmas or our birthday. When we passed our driver’s license and were able to drive by ourselves. A particular vacation trip we took with our family. Learning experiences taught to us by our parents. Our first car or leaving home for college. Our first apartment that we shared with someone else.
Back in the 1950’s, I remember the "Unforgettable" love song sung by Nat King Cole. Yet, not all of our memories are pleasant ones. We also must deal with the sadder moments as well. But I tend to believe we most frequently dwell on the happier moments in our lives because they bring us a smile and joy. At least I would hope so.
If you were or are a St. Louis Cardinals fan of any kind, this past weekend was filled with "unforgettable moments" for three consecutive days. From the time the Los Angeles Angels first baseman, Albert Pujols stepped back onto the field at Busch Stadium for the first time in over a decade, the crowds stood and cheered and cheered.
Pujols jerseys were being worn by fans and seen everywhere in the stands. Cameras flashed, people were begging for autographs, commentators were recalling and showing some of his past achievements, announcers were excited. The standing ovations every time he came to bat was a testimony in itself. As he hit a home run, not for the home team but the opposing team, the crowds went crazy. Albert was completely moved and touched.
Those were "unforgettable moments" for him as well. You see, while Albert and his wife and five children lived in St. Louis for years, they reached out to the community, served the needs of thousands of autistic people, were dedicated and committed people in their church, and influenced the lives of everyone around them. What a difference one person can make.
What special "unforgettable moments" he has made in the lives of others. Sometimes we may think that what we do or say or the way we act doesn’t make a difference. Well Albert Pujols is just one example of how we can positively affect the lives of those around us. We may not be a professional in a sport or business, yet our everyday lives are being seen and watched by others. Your influence does make a difference; either for good or bad.
What kind of "unforgettable moments" are you leaving for others? I would hope they are positive, uplifting, encouraging, and loving. Let’s make every moment count for eternity.
