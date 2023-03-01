The Kelly A. Burlsion Middle School gymnasium was full of competitive fun, Friday, as the Unified Basketball athletes took to the court for a friendly game. Students, families, and community members gathered in the bleachers to cheer on the players. Participants gathered for a photo at the end of the game are, from left, seated, "Freddie" the R-I mascot; standing in the front row John Firebaugh, Chase Sutton, Travis Holtkamp, Maddox Hutchinson, Karyssa Harbison, Abbi Roach, Carli Smallen, Zoe Shoemaker; back row Colson Byerly, Cheyanne Bowman, Andrew Robins, Asher Pikey, Charis Moss, Maggie Wood, Laila Stephens, Caleb Feltz, and David Slinkard.