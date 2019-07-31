{{featured_button_text}}
Ashley Bales

Ashley Bales, Financial Advisor

 Priester Photography

The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County would like to invite you to our upcoming program Unique Financial Needs: A money workshop for women.

This program was created to help women understand what their unique life circumstances are, how to acknowledge their money mentality, how to be cognizant of their financial situation, and how to plan for short and long-term financial goals.

Unique Financial Needs: A Money Workshop for Women will be at 6 p.m., Aug. 27. The instructor for this program will be Ashley Bales. Ashley is a financial advisor, Accredited Financial Counselor® and advocate for financial education. Please join us at the Madison County Extension Office at 137 W. Main St., Fredericktown. Call to RSVP by Aug. 23 at 573-783-3303.

