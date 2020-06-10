What is the name of our country? Isn’t it The United States of America?
As we view the news on television these days, we are constantly shown the discontent, unrest, and dissatisfaction by many of the way life has become.
As a child, I remember some of the World War II days. Our family owned a few cows and on Saturdays, we churned some of the milk and made buttermilk and butter. My mother would trade a bottle of buttermilk or a pound of fresh butter for food items that we did not have.
My father was an air raid warden for our county, helping to keep us all alert and aware of any danger that might occur. We had a naval base in our town, so we were a target for the enemy. In school, we could bring a dime or quarter to buy Service Bonds stamps that went to help the war effort. After eighteen years, you could cash in the bond for money ($25). My mother helped with the Red Cross as did millions of others across the nation.
Factory workers used their skills to make equipment needed for the soldiers. Young men and women volunteered their services and often their lives for helping others to be freed from tyranny. We came together. We uplifted one another. We were united.
I realize that the times have changed. We have made advancements in many areas of living; science, medicine, outer space, technology, business. Some of these inventions or ideas are being used for good and the betterment of us all. Others are not.
In the middle of our goals of attaining and achieving, we have become a nation that is self absorbed. One that has put Godly values and principles on the back burner. We have thrown out the Ten Commandments that were given for all people to follow. We have regarded ourselves as not needing Godly advice. Respect for one another is no longer visible. The standards of living that many of us were taught are no longer taught.
For many, life is all about themselves, their desires, their wishes, their demands, and disregard for anyone who does not agree. We are a nation that presently is in turmoil and unrest. Certainly, there have been other times in our nation’s history that we have been divided, but eventually, we have united and moved forward.
I would hope that during this present time, each of us would pray for one another, be encouraging, be uplifting, be supportive, and do all we can to bring our nation back to its knees in asking forgiveness where we have failed and move forward to being “One Nation Under God.” “United we stand! Divided we fall!”
