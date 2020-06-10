× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What is the name of our country? Isn’t it The United States of America?

As we view the news on television these days, we are constantly shown the discontent, unrest, and dissatisfaction by many of the way life has become.

As a child, I remember some of the World War II days. Our family owned a few cows and on Saturdays, we churned some of the milk and made buttermilk and butter. My mother would trade a bottle of buttermilk or a pound of fresh butter for food items that we did not have.

My father was an air raid warden for our county, helping to keep us all alert and aware of any danger that might occur. We had a naval base in our town, so we were a target for the enemy. In school, we could bring a dime or quarter to buy Service Bonds stamps that went to help the war effort. After eighteen years, you could cash in the bond for money ($25). My mother helped with the Red Cross as did millions of others across the nation.

Factory workers used their skills to make equipment needed for the soldiers. Young men and women volunteered their services and often their lives for helping others to be freed from tyranny. We came together. We uplifted one another. We were united.