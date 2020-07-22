University of MO Extension three-county tourism event now available to public

From July 15 through Sept. 30, 2020, individuals or families can visit five featured outdoor locations in any of the three counties and earn a drawstring backpack with a Visit MO Guide and local maps at no cost to them!

Participants will need to post a photo of themselves or their family doing a physical activity (hiking, walking, running, fishing, picking up trash, etc.) at each of their five chosen locations with the hashtag #ExploreMIR on Facebook. Following that, they will e-mail their completed list to County Engagement Specialist, Ashley Bales and she will send a certificate that can be used at certain locations in the three-county area to redeem their backpack(s). Only the first 200 individuals will receive a backpack.