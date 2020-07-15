University of MO Extension three county tourism event now available to public

University of Missouri Extension offices in Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties are teaming up for a three county tourism event to promote physical activity and outdoor recreation. From July 15th through September 30th, 2020, individuals or families can visit five featured outdoor locations in any of the three counties and earn a drawstring backpack with a Visit MO Guide and local maps at no cost to them!
Participants will need to post a photo of themselves or their family doing a physical activity (hiking, walking, running, fishing, picking up trash, etc.) at each of their five chosen locations with the hashtag #ExploreMIR on Facebook. Following that, they will e-mail their completed list to County Engagement Specialist, Ashley Bales and she will send a certificate that can be used at certain locations in the three-county area to redeem their backpack(s). (Only the first 200 individuals will receive a backpack.)
This event is sponsored by the Ellington Chamber of Commerce, the Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and MU Extension in Madison County.
Featured locations: Millstream Gardens Conservation Area, Amidon Conservation Area, City Lake Park, Silver Mines Recreation Area, Wanda Priest Park, Elephant Rocks State Park, Johnson Shut-Ins State Park, Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, Tip Top Roadside Park, Black River, Clearwater Lake, Sutton Bluff Recreation Area, Logan Creek Conservation Area, Brawley Park.
For more information, visit the University of Missouri Extension in Madison County Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountyExtensionCenter/ or call (573) 783-3303.
