University of MO Extension to offer Non-Profit Board Training

The University of Missouri Extension will be offering a state-wide, virtual, non-profit board training that begins July 21, and ends September 10.

The course will consist of 16 sessions, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. The cost will be $50 per person.

Board Training Online is a virtual approach to training which will assist participants to understand and master the responsibilities vital for a non-profit board member.

“Board members should understand their responsibilities, and what it takes to be an effective board member. We want to help community members who currently serve, or plan to in the future, build the skills necessary to support the growth of strong, effective non-profit boards in the communities,” Ashley Bales, County Engagement Specialist in Madison County.

Online registration is required for the Board Training Online. For more information, or to register, please visit: https://extension2.missouri.edu/build-your-board-training-online-2020.

University Extension improves people’s lives with educational programs and access to University resources and experts to enhance economic viability; build strong individuals, families and communities; and create and sustain healthy environments.

Information about Madison County Extension can be found on the web at https://extension2.missouri.edu/counties/madison or by calling or visiting the Extension center, 573-783-3303, 137 W. Main St., Fredericktown.

