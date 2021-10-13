Up to you, not the government

First, it was announced that all civilian federal employees would have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to regular testing and other requirements. Then came the news of a sweeping new mandate for private employers with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their workers or face fines of $14,000 per violation. Beyond the financial harm to businesses, employees face the real possibility of being fired for simply refusing to take the vaccine.

While I understand the desire to put an end to the pandemic, is this really the way we want to do it? By risking people’s jobs or even their entire careers over something as personal as whether or not to receive a vaccine? Already, businesses and professional organizations have warned these kinds of mandates could backfire and incentivize people to leave the workforce rather than receive a vaccine. And when you look at the critical role some of these employees play in our hospitals, nursing homes, manufacturing facilities and more, are we sure we want to encourage them to leave their jobs? Just as the mandates may make it harder to keep employees, it may also create one more barrier to finding new ones. At a time when many businesses are already struggling, do we really want to make it even harder for them to find qualified workers?