Upcoming library programs

Robotics, today

Robotics fuses computer science, design, and coding. Does this branch of science seem like a handful? No worries. Unlock the mystery of robotics with Taylor Hartwig, a local educator who will guide us through an introduction to robotics.

The program will be held at:

Ozark Regional Library- Fredericktown , Wednesday, July 13, at 10 AM

, Wednesday, July 13, at 10 AM Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Wednesday, July 13, at 2 PM

Intro to crochet, Friday

Keep our water supply clean and create something new with Karen Whitener from Little River Farms. She’ll host an introductory course on sustainable crochet. Limited spots are available. Register soon.

The program will be held at:

Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Friday, July 15, at 10 AM

Ozark Regional Library- Fredericktown , Friday, July 15, at 2 PM

Introduction to French

July 19, join us for Introduction to French with Dr. Aaron Koehnemann at Ozark Regional Library. This program is designed for true beginners and is best for ages 13 and up.

Ozark Regional Library- Fredericktown , Tuesday, July 19, at 10 AM

, Tuesday, July 19, at 10 AM Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Tuesday, July 19, at 1 PM

This French class has been generously sponsored by First State Community Bank, Great Southern Bank, and Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan.

Geocaching and orienteering

Missouri State Parks and Jackson Depew will teach an important skill—maps and compasses.

You’ll sharpen your skills through interactive group activities. You’ll feel more confident hiking through the woods after this event. This event is best for ages 10 and older. No batteries required.

The program will be held at:

Arcadia Valley Sports Complex, Wednesday, July 20, at 10 AM;

Azalea Park , Thursday, July 21, at 10 AM.

Ocean Origami

Fold into a new skill with Britin. From turtles to fish, he’ll teach us how to create various sea creatures. This program is best for those with a dash of patience.

The program will be held at:

Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Friday, July 22, at 10 AM

Ozark Regional Library- Fredericktown , Friday, July 22, at 2 PM

Now We’re Cookin’ Story Time

Inspire awe in the kitchen with this food-and-science story time.

The program will be held at:

Viburnum City Hall, Tuesday, July 12 at 10 AM

Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Wednesday, July 13 at 10 AM

Ozark Regional Library-Annapolis, Monday, July 18 at 10 AM

Ozark Regional Library- Fredericktown , Friday, July 29 at 10 AM

Visit or call the library if you have questions about these upcoming programs. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Oceans of Possibilities: The Scientific Method and Discovery on the library's Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.