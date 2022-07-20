 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Upcoming programs at Ozark Regional Library

  • 0

Quail Forever Presents Monarch Butterflies

Join Quail Forever’s Rachel Settle for a program on pollinators. We’ll learn about the extensive migrations of the monarch butterfly and what we can do to provide habitat to help save monarch populations. Participants will go on a virtual journey of nearly 3,000 miles with monarch butterflies and create their own native seed butterfly to plant at home. This program will be held at:

  • Ozark Regional Library-Ironton on Tuesday, July 26, at 12 PM
  • Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown on Tuesday, July 26, at 3 PM

Ozobots

Ever wanted to try coding? These little robots are an excellent place to start. You’ll get the chance to guide your Ozobots on a path of your making. The program will be hosted at:

People are also reading…

  • Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Thursday, July 28, at 10 AM
  • Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Thursday, July 28, at 2 PM

Children’s Flower Press

Missouri Department of Conservation will teach us about wildflowers and how to press them. This is perfect for little ones ages 8 and older. Participants will go home with a flower press. Due to limited supplies, this program requires registration.

The program will be held at:

  • Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown Thursday, August 11, at 10 AM
  • Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Thursday, August 11, at 2 PM

Fall Mushrooms

Missouri Department of Conservation will delight us with tidbits on fall mushrooms.

The program will be held at:

  • Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown Saturday, August 20, at 9 AM
  • Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Saturday, August 20, at 11 AM

Watch for announcements about additional programs on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Gabriel Theodore Rees, 31, of Fredericktown, to Cassandra Nichole Hartz, 35, of FredericktownDevin Michael Pinnon, 26, of Fredericktown, to Ke…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Raymond L. Skaggs & wife to Michael G. Francis & wifeQCD: Troy Tyron Barker to Diana L. StricklinWD: Adele Cox to Swinford Propert…

LaVerne Bloom

LaVerne Bloom

LaVerne Bloom, 84, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Fredericktown. She was born February 7, 1938 in Millcreek, Missouri, the daughter of Claren…

Going back

Going back

Last month I had the privilege of returning to the place I spent my summers as a child and teenager.

Zenaida B. Powell

Zenaida B. Powell

Zenaida B. Powell, 77, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born September 6, 1944 at Leyte Island, Phillipines, the daughter of Julian and F…

Norma Faye (Bess) Tesson

Norma Faye (Bess) Tesson

Norma Faye (Bess) Tesson, 77, died June 29, 2022 at The Addison of Fuquay Varina Senior Lifestyle Center in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina. She…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News