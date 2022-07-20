Upcoming programs at Ozark Regional Library

Quail Forever Presents Monarch Butterflies
Join Quail Forever’s Rachel Settle for a program on pollinators. We’ll learn about the extensive migrations of the monarch butterfly and what we can do to provide habitat to help save monarch populations. Participants will go on a virtual journey of nearly 3,000 miles with monarch butterflies and create their own native seed butterfly to plant at home. This program will be held at:
- Ozark Regional Library-Ironton on Tuesday, July 26, at 12 PM
- Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown on Tuesday, July 26, at 3 PM
Ozobots
Ever wanted to try coding? These little robots are an excellent place to start. You’ll get the chance to guide your Ozobots on a path of your making. The program will be hosted at:
- Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Thursday, July 28, at 10 AM
- Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Thursday, July 28, at 2 PM
Children’s Flower Press
Missouri Department of Conservation will teach us about wildflowers and how to press them. This is perfect for little ones ages 8 and older. Participants will go home with a flower press. Due to limited supplies, this program requires registration.
The program will be held at:
- Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown Thursday, August 11, at 10 AM
- Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Thursday, August 11, at 2 PM
Fall Mushrooms
Missouri Department of Conservation will delight us with tidbits on fall mushrooms.
The program will be held at:
- Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown Saturday, August 20, at 9 AM
- Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Saturday, August 20, at 11 AM
Watch for announcements about additional programs on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.