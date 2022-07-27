 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming programs at Ozark Regional Library

Ozobots

Ever wanted to try coding? These little robots are an excellent place to start. You’ll get the chance to guide your Ozobots on a path of your making. The program will be hosted at:

  • Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Thursday, July 28, at 10 AM
  • Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Thursday, July 28, at 2 PM

Children’s Flower Press

Missouri Department of Conservation will teach us about wildflowers and how to press them. This is perfect for little ones ages 8 and older. Participants will go home with a flower press. Due to limited supplies, this program requires registration.

The program will be held at:

  • Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown Thursday, August 11, at 10 AM
  • Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Thursday, August 11, at 2 PM

Fall Mushrooms

Missouri Department of Conservation will delight us with tidbits on fall mushrooms.

The program will be held at:

  • Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown Saturday, August 20, at 9 AM
  • Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Saturday, August 20, at 11 AM

Watch for announcements about additional programs on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

