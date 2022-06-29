Update on 'Harley' the rescue dog

Last month, Furever Paws and Claws introduced the community to "Harley," a rescue dog who needed a total right Ear Ablation to survive.

"Harley" had spent the first five years of his life outside, usually chained to a tree. Charlet Pense said, sometimes he had a dog house, but usually he did not, sometimes he had food and dirty water, but not always.

After a visit to the Fredericktown Animal Hospital, Furever Paws and Claws spent more than a year treating Harley's ear and praying it would heal.

Unfortunately, it was not enough, and Harley needed specialized treatment to survive.

Furever Paws and Claws was willing to do anything and they scheduled the total Ear Ablation for June 6, even though the estimated cost was approximately $4,000.

The rescue desperately began trying to raise funds to cover the costs and the community came through for Harley. After a story ran about Harley, in the May 25 Democrat News, the donations began to come in and the rescue raised over $5,000 to cover the costs.

"Harley had his surgery as scheduled on June 6 and did very well," Pense said. "On June 23, he went to the Fredericktown Animal Hospital to have his stitches out. It wasn’t healed as much as it should have but Dr. Devon did take out the stitches and gave him 10 more days of antibiotics."

Pense said, Harley still has to wear the cone, which he hates, but his next appointment is July 8.

"Thank you to everyone who supported Harley and kept him in your thoughts and prayers," Pense said. "We are praying that by July 8 it will be looking great."

Furever Paws and Claws is a rescue which helps dogs and cats in the area find homes or be transported to no-kill shelters around the state. It is a non profit which relies completely on donations which are used to provide the needed medical attention all of the rescues require.

"Harley" is just one of the many animals in Madison County who are in need. Furever Paws and Claws is always looking for foster and adoptive families for the cats and dogs they rescue every day.

If you would like to make a donation, it can be sent via PayPal to fureverpawsandclawsrescue@gmail.com, donated through the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Facebook page, or mailed to 1088 Madison 228, Fredericktown, MO 63645.

