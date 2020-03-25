Updated Mineral Area College operations

Mineral Area College announces the following updates to operations:

• All MAC campuses will be closed to the public and students for the duration of the spring semester.

• As previously released, all courses will be online for the remainder of the spring semester. Classes begin or resume online March 23.

• Faculty and staff continue to work diligently to support current and future MAC students. Our staff can be reached via email or phone.

• Additionally, the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees meeting for April has been cancelled due to lack of agenda items and the ongoing national emergency.

Mineral Area College Administration would like to stress that there are no known cases of COVID-19 on our campus. We are continuing to take proactive steps to protect our students, faculty, staff and community.

More information can be found at MineralArea.edu

