USACE extends facility closures at Wappapello Lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an effort to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff members, the Wappapello Lake Project Office and Visitor Center, all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) campgrounds, fish cleaning stations, swim beaches, and playgrounds at Wappapello Lake will remain closed until further notice.

It continues to be imperative that people remain vigilant and continue to practice social distancing. Day use areas, multi-use trails, and boat ramps will remain open until further notice.

As a result, all camping reservations made in any of Wappapello Lake’s three USACE managed campgrounds through 30 April have been cancelled. This includes Greenville, Peoples Creek, and Redman Creek Campgrounds. In addition, all shelter reservations in Wappapello Lake’s USACE managed areas through 30 April have also been cancelled. Individuals with affected reservations will be contacted by email, and a full refund will automatically be processed.

If the pandemic situation extends past 30 April, additional reservations may need to be cancelled. In this event, USACE will initiate the cancellations and will ensure customers receive a full refund. USACE asks that customers do not cancel their own reservations because a cancellation fee will be automatically charged.