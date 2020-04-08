USACE extends facility closures at Wappapello Lake

In an effort to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff members, the Wappapello Lake Project Office and Visitor Center, all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) campgrounds, fish cleaning stations, swim beaches, and playgrounds at Wappapello Lake will remain closed until further notice.
It continues to be imperative that people remain vigilant and continue to practice social distancing. Day use areas, multi-use trails, and boat ramps will remain open until further notice.
As a result, all camping reservations made in any of Wappapello Lake’s three USACE managed campgrounds through 30 April have been cancelled. This includes Greenville, Peoples Creek, and Redman Creek Campgrounds. In addition, all shelter reservations in Wappapello Lake’s USACE managed areas through 30 April have also been cancelled. Individuals with affected reservations will be contacted by email, and a full refund will automatically be processed.
If the pandemic situation extends past 30 April, additional reservations may need to be cancelled. In this event, USACE will initiate the cancellations and will ensure customers receive a full refund. USACE asks that customers do not cancel their own reservations because a cancellation fee will be automatically charged.
The Rockwood Point, Redman Creek, Sundowner and Peoples Creek boat ramps, the Redman Creek, Eagle Point, Greenville, Spillway Day Use Areas, and USACE managed outlying access areas remain open. In addition, Wappapello Lake’s trails that run on USACE managed lands remain open. This includes the bike trail that runs from the Greenville Day Use Area to the town of Greenville, the Memory Lane Historic Walk (Greenville Day Use Area), the Wappapello Lake Section of the Ozark Trail, and the newly constructed multi-use trail from Peoples Creek Lower Day Use to Sundowner and Redman Creek Campground to Spillway Recreation Area and Visitor Center also remain open; as do the trails at Pine Ridge, Lost Creek, and Johnson Tract. All special events, interpretive programming, site visits, fishing tournaments and public meetings will continue to be put on hold until further notice.
USACE regrets any inconvenience caused by these closures, but must keep the safety and health of all visitors as well as its employees as our priority. These measures allows USACE to continue to best deliver its other critical services uninterrupted during this challenging time.
Additional information on modifications, closures, or other restrictions related to USACE Project Areas will be announced as soon as possible. Follow us on Facebook for any new announcements or news regarding the public safety precautions taken during the COVID-19 situation.
