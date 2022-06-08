USDA discusses hiking in Madison County

Madison County and the surrounding area are full of beautiful scenery and plenty of places to get outside and stretch your legs.

The Fredericktown Ranger District features 83,953 acres of rugged St. Francois Mountains and St. Francis River.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the "shut-ins" at Silver Mines are a magnet for kayakers, especially in spring time. The USDA website describes Marble Creek as s a quiet campground for family outings, while Crane Lake welcomes hikers to take the trail around it as part of their trek along the Ozark Trail. Rockpile Mountain Wilderness is for the more adventurous among us with 4,240 acres of heavily-forested land, including some of the state's last remaining virgin forest nestled in a narrow gorge.

USDA Acting Recreation Program Manager Jon Breithaupt said, Madison County has a lot of great trails.

"I really like the Turkey Creek Trail in our Silver Mines Recreation Area," Breithaupt said. "There are a few scenic vistas which overlook the St. Francis River, a stream that holds some of the fastest water in the state. The geology is very interesting there with opportunities to see exposed granite, rhyolite and dolomite."

Breithaupt said, the Turkey Creek Trail connects to the Missouri Department of Conservation's Millstream Gardens Conservation Area as well.

"Hiking is a great form of physical exercise," Breithaupt said. "It's also been scientifically proven to reduce stress, improve mental health and serve as a setting for spiritual or creative inspiration."

Breithaupt said, hikers should be prepared with adequate water, food, first aid kit, maps, GPS, cell phone and a plan left with someone you trust completely with your expected return time and detailed trip itinerary.

Once you have all the essentials and have notified someone of your plans, it is time to explore the unique terrain that Missouri has to offer.

"The Karst topography in Missouri is very special and unique," Breithaupt said. "We have the largest concentration of first magnitude springs in one location, at least 64.6 million gallons of daily mean discharge per day, in the world."

Breithaupt said, the USDA has key partners, such as Ozark Trail Association, Backcountry Horsemen of Missouri and Poplar Bluff Trails Coalition, who host many different volunteer outings and recreational hikes on trails. Visit their websites for more details.

"I’m a believer that if you use trails, you ought to spend some time volunteering to make them better," Breithaupt said. "Most trail managers do not have adequate paid staff to maintain all of their trails they manage, so volunteers can help fill the void. The easiest way to get involved is to work through one of our partners on the Mark Twain National Forest or by contacting your local US Forest Service Ranger District for more information."

Amidon Memorial Conservation Area also offers breathtaking views of the Castor River. Located south of Route J. approximately eight miles east of Fredericktown the area is comprised of 1,630 acres.

Millstream Gardens Conservation Area is slightly smaller at just 916 acres, located halfway between Fredericktown and Arcadia, off of Highway 72. This area hosts the annual Missouri Whitewater Championships.

Other points of interest include Thompson Ford access, Fredericktown City Lake, Roselle Access, Marquand Access, and Ozark Trail Access.

Madison County is full of places to discover, all you have to do is lace up your hiking boots and start exploring.

