USMCA raises the bar for Ag trade

Missouri is the world leader in agricultural biotechnology. Specifically, the St. Louis region is home to the most plant science Ph.D.s of any city on Earth. Established companies and institutions like Bayer, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center and Washington University combine with hundreds of small, innovative companies and startups to create a rich ecosystem of progress. The St. Louis Economic Development Partnership and the 39 North biotechnology innovation district are recruiting more companies to the area on a regular basis. USMCA’s expanded science-based rules on biotechnology will only help grow this powerhouse.

USMCA also sets standards and rules for what it calls “digital trade“ – a category that did not even exist when NAFTA was signed in the early nineties. USMCA also updates rules relating to intellectual property. This will help our trade laws work together with the new information economy and drive American innovation.

Of course, trade agreements are only valuable if the participants abide by their rules. We must insist on strong enforcement of USMCA’s provisions to ensure we gain the benefits it could bring. The Trump administration has continually said USMCA’s enforcement rules are strong and that it will watch closely for violations. Farmers need to keep watch as well and hold our leaders to these promises.

Trade is the lifeblood of the agricultural economy. American farmers are so productive that we must find new customers to buy the bounty we create. With USMCA, we have shown the world that the United States is open for business. Our nation is ready to strike more of these high-quality deals with new trading partners and continue growing our economy for the future.

