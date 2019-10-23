{{featured_button_text}}

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Poplar Bluff will offer a special “iHI-FIVES” training for caregivers of veterans with physical or cognitive impairments.

Scheduled for Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the training will be held at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau at 1049 N. Kingshighway. The classes are free of charge and open to any John J. Pershing VAMC veteran’s caregiver. Lunch will be provided.

“The program is for caregivers who want to take better care of their veterans and themselves,” stated VA Caregiver Support Program Manager, Jessi Houchins. “Attendees will learn new skills (such as techniques to safely move their veteran), how to navigate VA and other community resources, practice positive self-care, and connect with other caregivers.”

Houchins explained that “respite services” (someone to care for the Veteran) may be available for attendees. Participants are asked to register by Oct. 28, by calling Jessi Houchins at 573-778-4545 or Trish Castillo at 573-686-4151, extension 52149.

