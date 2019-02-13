As part of VA’s national effort to modernize its facilities and provide further services for Veterans, the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will be constructing a new learning resource center, said Dr. Patricia Hall, Medical Center Director.
“Not everyone knows that one of our missions at VA is to educate tomorrow’s medical providers,” said Hall. “In fact, about 70 percent of all US physicians have received at least some training in a VA facility. Now that the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center has an affiliation with a medical school and will soon have a state-of-the-art simulation lab in the learning resource center, this will bring our education program capabilities into the 21st century.”
Hall said she hoped the new partnership will help with physician recruitment.
The new facility will also be compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, unlike the current two-story building, and contain spaces for new employee orientation, staff continuing education and training, and other information-sharing space and technologies, Hall said.
A groundbreaking for the new learning resource center will take place on Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. and the public is invited.
“We continue to see exciting changes that are very beneficial to our veterans,” Hall concluded. “This is part of a national effort to modernize and better serve those who’ve served us so honorably.”
