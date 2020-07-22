VA to host telephone training for caregivers of Veterans

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will offer a special telephone Caregivers FIRST training for caregivers of veterans with physical or cognitive impairments. The four-part series is scheduled for August 4, 6, 11, and 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and telephone dial-in information will be provided upon registration. The classes are free of charge and open to any Veteran caregiver, but attendance at all four classes is requested.