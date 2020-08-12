You have permission to edit this article.
VA to host virtual writing therapy workshop for Caregivers of Veterans
VA to host virtual writing therapy workshop for Caregivers of Veterans

Harris

Alicia Harris, workshop facilitator

 Photo Provided by Angela Smith

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will partner with the Marion VA Medical Center in offering “A Caregiver Writing Circle – A Virtual Biblio/Poetry Therapy Workshop,” August 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, CST. The workshop will be facilitated by Alicia Harris, MPSA and Certified Applied Biblio/Poetry Therapy Facilitator and will be held virtually, via Zoom.

“Learn how to use writing for well being in this fun, insightful session,” said Vicki Burns, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Caregiver Support Coordinator with the Poplar Bluff VA. “We will read poetry that addresses the experience of care giving and write in response. This time is dedicated to caregivers of veterans and learning how to write as an act of self-care and healing. No writing experience is necessary, and sharing is optional!”

Registration is limited to 100 participants and caregivers may contact Burns for more information by calling 573-778-4476.

