Vacant building torn down after catching fire again

The Fredericktown Fire Department spent the entire morning, Feb. 10 battling a fire at a building that had already burnt and was set to be torn down.

At 12:25 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at 129 S. Mine LaMotte.

When firefighters arrived, Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said flames could be seen coming out of the building, along with heavy amounts of smoke billowing out.

The building, known as the "old Highway Video," was severely damaged by a fire in April of last year and was condemned by the City of Fredericktown. The premises were scheduled to be demolished last week but the winter storm delayed the work.

Clark said, this fire proved to be more difficult to fight due to cold temperatures which left the roadway and sidewalk frozen plus the already damaged structure causing safety concerns.

"The floors and ceilings had already collapsed," Clark said. "Due to previous fires, we knew we had floors burned out."

Clark said, the firefighters mainly worked in "defense mode" to contain the fire as they knew the building was vacant and the structure was already set to be destroyed. There were no utilities running to the building.

No injuries were reported. Clark said the cause of the fire is unknown and will not be investigated.

Firefighters were on scene until 11:45 a.m., working alongside City of Fredericktown crews as the structure was torn down. Flames could be seen up until the last wall fell.

City of Fredericktown crews had the road closed for a little longer in order to pile up the debris, but by the afternoon, South Mine LaMotte was reopened.

Authorities may not be investigating Thursday's fire, but the fire on April 8, 2021, at the same address was not only investigated, but Jeremy J. Ishmael, of Fredericktown, confessed and was charged with second-degree arson.

According to a probable cause statement from the Fredericktown Police Department, on April 8, at approximately 3:16 p.m., the Fredericktown Fire Department was dispatched to 129 S. Mine LaMotte Ave. for a multi-residential structure fire.

The report states Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark requested for the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office to be contacted because the fire was suspicious in nature. The report noted the building had its utilities disconnected due to nonpayment.

An officer later responded to the fire scene and spoke with an investigator from the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Division of Fire Safety.

The investigator advised the officer the fire had been intentionally started in the northwest apartment on the lower level. The fire caused damage to that apartment, as well as smoke damage to the other apartments.

April 9, an officer responded to a business on East Main Street and requested to review its surveillance videos from the day prior. The officer was reportedly able to locate video footage of a white 1981 Toyota Celica parking behind the Democrat News building at 3:06 p.m.

The report state, when the driver exited the Toyota and walked closer to the camera, the officer recognized the man as Ishmael. The man then reportedly proceeded across South Mine LaMotte Avenue and walked between 125 and 129 S. Mine LaMotte Ave. The officer reports seeing Ishmael walk away from 129 S. Mine LaMotte Avenue at 3:10 p.m. and return to his vehicle.

At 3:13 p.m., the officer noticed smoke coming from the front window of the building. The officer stated he had not seen any other person leave between the time Ishmael was walking away from the building and the first sight of smoke.

Police located Ishmael at his residence April 15, and he was placed under arrest for second-degree arson. He was then transported to the Fredericktown Police Department. After being read his Miranda Rights, Ishmael reportedly agreed to speak to police about the fire.

The report states, that during questioning, Ishmael confessed to starting a fire in the lower northwest apartment. He reportedly told police he placed a lit cigarette onto a blanket by some mattresses inside the apartment and then walked away.

