Vaccine, treatment at historic pace

It’s been their mantra since he announced his candidacy for president, and in the years since they have demonstrated time and time again that they will not hesitate to focus on any negative thing they can tie to President Trump. However, even the most left leaning of media outlets is having trouble finding ways to not report on the President’s successes in finding a cure for the coronavirus. Just this week, The Washington Post—perhaps second only to The New York Times in their loathing of President Trump—had to finally write an article acknowledging the record pace we are on to find a vaccine and the fact that two different drugs have gone into final stages of human trial. Unfortunately, they couldn’t muster the energy to mention our President’s name more than once in the entire story, even though the reality is we are on a record setting pace to deliver hundreds of millions of doses of a new vaccine to the American public by January 2021.