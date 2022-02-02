Valentine's Dance, Friday

Madison and Iron County Relay for Life team Committed To End Cancer is once again throwing it's Kid's Valentine's Dance, Feb. 4, at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School for those in third through fifth grades only.

Sign in will be from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the dance will last until 8:30 p.m. The cost is $5 person and 4x6 photos will be available for $1 each. Photos will be printed and handed out to students at the Fredericktown Intermediate School as soon as possible.

Only P.E. approved shoes will be allowed in the gym. If other shoes are worn they will have to be removed before entering the gym.

Concessions will be available for purchase. All items will be $1 each.

A parent or guardian is required to come in and sign their child in and out of the dance. If any child misbehaves, the parent will be called. Parents are welcome to attend. No child will be allowed to leave without being signed out. This is for the safety of the children.

"We started this on a whim nine years ago, and it has become one of our largest fundraisers for our Relay," April Sarakas said. "We enjoy watching the kids attend their first ever dance."

Sarakas said, they always have games planned if they need them, but sometimes the kids are having a lot of fun without the games and the adults just let the kids dance. She said if the kids start to have downtime they will put out a game to play.

"I love seeing all the kids come in with huge smiles on their faces," Sarakas said. "Some are nervous for parents to leave, and others are just ready to dance. It is a safe environment for them to be and attend a dance with their peers."

Sarakas said last year the attendance was down due to COVID-19, but they are expecting a big crowd this year.

"We receive a lot of positive feedback for the dance every year," Sarakas said. "We get volunteers to help work the sign in/out, for taking pictures, as well as the emcee. Without the support of everyone, this event would not be possible."

All proceeds will benefit the Relay for Life of Madison and Iron County. For more information contact April Sarakas at 573-747-6690.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

