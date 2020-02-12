What do you think of when you hear the word Valentines?

Some people see it as just another "made up day" to bring about profit from sales; jewelry, flowers, clothing, expensive dinners, and all. They think in terms of money making ideas. I’m sure there are some who go completely overboard and consider the more expensive a gift, the more it shows their love or affection. Of course on the other end of the spectrum, there are those who don’t care to even acknowledge a special day to show their loved one they care.

I assume there will always be extremes in everything, so how you feel or wish to celebrate any given holiday is entirely up to you.

As for me, I enjoy each holiday that comes along. I change my house decorations according to whatever there is to celebrate. Personally, I just enjoy the idea of celebrating life with all it’s differences. I have homemade and store bought cards and items of every sort from past years.

To look at what someone has taken the time to send or give makes my heart appreciate their thoughtfulness. To know that others care enough to share their love with me is heartwarming. I would pray that all of us could share our love with others, not just on a certain day, but all year long.