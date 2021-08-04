Valley student completes Youth Conservation Corps Program

Jacob Gillam, 15, of Belgrade, Missouri, recently completed an eight week assignment with the United States Youth Conservation Corps (YCC).
YCC is a paid summer youth employment program that engages young people in meaningful work experiences on federal lands while developing an ethic of environmental stewardship and civic responsibility. Mark Twain National Forest hosts up to seven YCC enrollees each year. YCC students provide valuable assistance to the national forest while gaining hands-on experience in public land management.
During his YCC experience, Gillam served on the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District where his focus was helping Forest Service employees maintain recreation sites for Forest visitors. He cleared campfire rings, spruced up campsites, cleaned restrooms and picked up trash, and assisted with groundskeeping. When not busy at recreation sites, he helped out with administrative projects around the ranger station and even worked a day with the feral hog trappers.
“I mostly worked at Marble Creek, Silver Mines, Red Bluff and Council Bluff,” said Gillam. “Council Bluff is still my favorite recreation area because of the beautiful lake, campground and beach.”
Forest Service employees who worked with Gillam were impressed by his positive attitude and work ethic. “This young man is one to watch,” said Bill Andersen, senior recreation manager. “He is going to go places and I hope that he will consider a natural resources career with the Forest Service or other such agency.”
Gillam will be a sophomore at Valley High School this fall.
“I wanted to get this job because I am interested in natural resources and I wanted to see what the Forest Service was like,” said Gillam. He shared another benefit he gained from this summer job, adding, “I saved my pay and put it towards a pickup truck that I’ll have when I get my driver’s license in November.”