Valley student completes Youth Conservation Corps Program

Jacob Gillam, 15, of Belgrade, Missouri, recently completed an eight week assignment with the United States Youth Conservation Corps (YCC).

YCC is a paid summer youth employment program that engages young people in meaningful work experiences on federal lands while developing an ethic of environmental stewardship and civic responsibility. Mark Twain National Forest hosts up to seven YCC enrollees each year. YCC students provide valuable assistance to the national forest while gaining hands-on experience in public land management.

During his YCC experience, Gillam served on the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District where his focus was helping Forest Service employees maintain recreation sites for Forest visitors. He cleared campfire rings, spruced up campsites, cleaned restrooms and picked up trash, and assisted with groundskeeping. When not busy at recreation sites, he helped out with administrative projects around the ranger station and even worked a day with the feral hog trappers.

“I mostly worked at Marble Creek, Silver Mines, Red Bluff and Council Bluff,” said Gillam. “Council Bluff is still my favorite recreation area because of the beautiful lake, campground and beach.”