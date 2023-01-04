 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vehicle crashes into Justice Center

  • 0
Medical Emergency Causes Driver To Crash Into Justice Center

A pickup truck crashed into the front doors of the nearly completed Madison County Justice Center, located in downtown Fredericktown in the court square near North Main Street. The accident occurred around 9 p.m., Dec. 29. According to the 911 call, the driver experienced a medical emergency and CPR was performed at the scene. Authorities have not released any more information at this time. 

 Provided

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ryder Thomas Thele

Ryder Thomas Thele, 16, of Patton, Missouri, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, surrounded by his …

Bridge reopens in Fredericktown

Bridge reopens in Fredericktown

After almost a year of closure due to unsafe conditions, the bridge on CR 275 in Madison County has been repaired and is now open to drivers. 

Janet Marie Shryock

Janet Marie Shryock

Janet Marie Shryock, 81, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab, in Farmington. She was bo…

Dewel David Sharrock

Dewel David Sharrock

Dewel David Sharrock, 88, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born January 7, 1934, in Patton, Missouri, to Lona Fulton Sharrock and Noa…

Bridge near Walmart reopens

Bridge near Walmart reopens

After almost a year of closure due to unsafe conditions, the bridge on CR 275 has been repaired and is now open to drivers. 

Cats win tourney opener

Cats win tourney opener

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team opened play in the 37th Annual Lady Rebel Christmas Tournament with a 50-35 victory over P…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News