Vehicle overturns on Hwy 67

Fredericktown Police Department reported that at 9:30 a.m., June 15, a 2019 International MV607 driven by Justen Merz, 45, of Wentzville, was traveling south on U.S. 67 just before Missouri Route 72 in Fredericktown when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit the guardrail and overturned onto its side.
According to the report, Merz was transported by Madison County Ambulance to Madison Medical Center with moderate injuries. The semi sustained heavy damages and was towed from the scene. Merz was listed as wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.