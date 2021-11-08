 Skip to main content
Veterans Day Parade, Wednesday
Veterans Day Parade, Wednesday

Veterans Day Parade 2020

Fredericktown Elementary School students lined the drive last year in front of their building excited to join in on the districts Veterans Day celebrations. This year's event will be Nov. 10, with line up beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the parade estimated to start around 9:30 a.m.

 File Photo

The Fredericktown R-1 School District will hold its Annual Veteran’s Day Celebration Nov. 10, at Fredericktown High School.

Show time will be at 8:30 a.m. and all veterans are requested to park between the Alternate School and the High School Cafeteria.

Last year's set up was so well received by the veterans who participated and the entire community that it has been decided to hold the Veterans Parade again this year rather than the usual breakfast and assembly.

Each Veteran will once again be able to stay in his or her vehicle to enjoy the festivities. The JROTC and Student Council will bring a gift to each veteran to show appreciation for their service.

After all have received their gift, the veterans will line up their cars in a parade procession, so the student body can honor them. A police escort will lead, keeping the parade together. It is expected the procession will kick off around 9:30 am.

Veterans who wish to participate can call the JROTC building at 573-783-3628 ext. 223 or just show up the morning of the parade.

Community members are encourage to participate. The parade will start at the High School, continue on past the Middle School and Intermediate School and then end at the Elementary School.

