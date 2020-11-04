Veterans Day Parade

The Fredericktown R-1 School District will hold its Annual Veteran’s Day Celebration Nov. 10, at Fredericktown High School.

Show time will be at 8:30 a.m. and all veterans are requested to park between the Alternate School and the High School Cafeteria.

Some changes have been made because of the current pandemic to protect the veterans. This year there will be a Veterans Parade rather than the usual breakfast and assembly.

Each Veteran will be able to stay in his or her vehicle, so they can maintain a safe environment to enjoy the festivities. The JROTC and Student Council will bring a gift to each veteran to show appreciation for their service.

After all have received their gift, the veterans will line up their cars in a parade procession, so the student body can honor them. A police escort will lead, keeping the parade together. It is expected the procession will kick off around 9:30 am.

