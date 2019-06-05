{{featured_button_text}}

As part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s partnership with Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial, VVMF’s mobile education center will be on display in Perryville from June 7-9, 2019.

“After working with the team at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to help them build their memorial as an exact replica, we are excited to spend a few days in Perryville with our educational exhibit. We will have VVMF staff on hand to provide guided tours of the exhibit and we hope that visitors will come out and learn more about the Vietnam War and those who served during that time,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.

The mobile education Center includes digital displays and artifact displays that give visitors a better understanding of the legacy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and those whose names are inscribed on it.

The digital displays include: Hometown Heroes – photos of service members whose names are inscribed on The Wall listing their home of record in counties surrounding Perryville; In Memory Honor Roll – photos of local Vietnam veterans honored through VVMF’s In Memory program which honors veterans who returned home and later died of causes related to their service; videos that give the history of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and background on the tradition of items being left at The Wall.

Educational displays include: a display of items representative of those left at The Wall in Washington, D.C., a timeline of “The War and The Wall” and a map of Vietnam.

For more information about Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial, please contact the Visitor’s Center at 573-547-2035 or visit www.mnvmfund.org.

