Virtual Reality, today at library

Have you ever wanted to immerse yourself in another world? Now’s your chance! Come experience the amazing technology of virtual reality. This program will be at

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton on Wednesday, July 6 at 10 AM

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown on Wednesday, July 6 at 2 PM

*Due to lack of information on the effects of VR technology on younger children, this program is recommended for children ages 12 and older.

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Oceans of Possibilities: The Scientific Method and Discovery on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.