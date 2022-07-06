 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virtual Reality, today at library

  • 0
Virtual Reality

Have you ever wanted to immerse yourself in another world? Now’s your chance! Come experience the amazing technology of virtual reality. This program will be at

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton on Wednesday, July 6 at 10 AM

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown on Wednesday, July 6 at 2 PM

*Due to lack of information on the effects of VR technology on younger children, this program is recommended for children ages 12 and older.

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Oceans of Possibilities: The Scientific Method and Discovery on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nicholas Job Follis

Nicholas Job Follis

Nicholas Job Follis, 55, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Farmington. He was born November 8, 1966 in Elgin, Illinois, the son of James Alfred an…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Scott Putnam & wife to Leno McDonaldBen: Kevin P. Tinervia to Steven M Tinervia & Samuel J. TinerviaQCD: Andrew Sale to Danielle S…

Paul Joseph Keller Sr.

Paul Joseph Keller Sr.

Paul Joseph Keller Sr., 78, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at his residence in Perry County. He was born October 13, 1943 in Perry County, Missour…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News