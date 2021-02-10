VITA program offers tax prep services

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites offering eligible Missourians free assistance with tax return preparation are open at University of Missouri Extension sites throughout the state through April 14.

“During such an extraordinary time, people will certainly have questions about their taxes,” said Andrew Zumwalt, an associate extension professor of personal financial planning. Volunteers have been through IRS training and certification and are prepared to help families navigate their tax preparation for free, Zumwalt said.

VITA is an IRS-sponsored program that provides free tax preparation assistance for low- to moderate-income households — generally, those who make $57,000 or less annually. Trained community volunteers may help with special credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Credit for the Elderly or the Disabled.

“We are doing everything we can to offer tax preparation assistance to everyone who needs it,” he said.

Search for a VITA site near you at irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep or call 800-906-9887. In addition, most Missourians can file their taxes for free online with IRS Free File. Learn more at apps.irs.gov/app/freeFile.