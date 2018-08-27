Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fredericktown High School Volleyball Team played in its preseason jamboree, Thursday, at Central High School in Park Hills.

The Lady cats first four matches of the season are also on the road. They played at Scott City, Aug. 27, and at Herculaneum, Aug. 28. Next is Thursday at South Iron, and Sept. 4, at Perryville. The home opener is Sept. 11 against Arcadia Valley.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments