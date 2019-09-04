{{featured_button_text}}
volleyball

Linley Rehkop goes up to hit the ball against Central at Thursday's jamboree. The Cats gets the regular season going with three home matches this week.

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team played  in its preseason jamboree, Thursday at Central High School.

The Cats took on the host Rebels, Grandview, and Arcadia Valley.

Fredericktown opened its season, Tuesday at home. The Cats host Scott City tonight (Sept. 4).

