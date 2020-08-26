 Skip to main content
Volunteers needed at Madison County Senior Center
SeniorCenter

Volunteers are needed to put together and deliver meals to the home bound Senior Citizens of Madison County. The Center has three routes with more than 100 senior citizens that are home bound and need these meals. We also have dine-in which takes even more volunteers. 

Before the Covid-19, the center had around 50 or so regular volunteers and most of them are senior citizens themselves. Now we have 15 regular volunteers. So, as you can see, we need the community's help to keep delivering hot meals to our Senior citizens of Madison County.

Anyone can help if you could give one day for a few hours it would be a big help no matter how small amount of time you can give helps tremendously. If you can help in anyway please call the Senior Center at 573-783-5357, ask for Tammy.

We want to thank everyone that has been volunteering. You are greatly appreciated. Listed is the volunteer opportunities needed.

  • 9 a.m. to 12:30: Delivery Runners-takes meals to doors; Delivery Drivers-drives our vans with a runner to home bound senior citizens homes; Server-helps dish up the food; Desk-greets people as they come in and make change for people; Computer-enters the names of people coming in.
  • 10:30 a.m. to 12:30: Drink Server-pours beverages.
  • 10:30 a.m. to 12:45: Dish Washer-runs the dishwasher.
