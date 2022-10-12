 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wagganer Reunion

  • 0

The 49th Wagganer Reunion was Sept. 24, and what a beautiful day it was.

Those attending from out of town were Harold and Elsie Cooper of Potosi and Loyd and Donna Cooper of Farmington; Bobby Wagganer of Bismarck; Misty Luh and Jonathon of De Soto; and Don and Sharon Rice of Farmington.

Attending from Fredericktown were Danny and Janet Wagganer, Eddie Wagganer, Darrell Wagganer, Glen and Heather Wagganer, Barry Wagganer, Brandon and Amy Wagganer and Mikenna, Laure Wagganer, Clayton Kemp, Harry and Rose Wagganer, Susie Morrison, Deborah Toppins, Timothy Toppins, Phillip and April Sarakas, Caleb, Braelynn, and Kaylee, Steve and Lori Rouse, Holly Wilfong and Hadley and Melody, Brittany Tucker and Haley, Amanda Castens, Wilma Matthews, and Cathy Griffin.

The 50th reunion will be August 26, 2023, at Teen Town.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nine honored at MCCC Dinner

Nine honored at MCCC Dinner

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce was finally able to hold its annual dinner, its first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School has had a great month. Here are some of the highlights.

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

September 26, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 19, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First…

Volleyball Cats keeping busy

Volleyball Cats keeping busy

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team played three matches last week and has three more this week. Over the weekend, the Blackcats com…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News