The 49th Wagganer Reunion was Sept. 24, and what a beautiful day it was.

Those attending from out of town were Harold and Elsie Cooper of Potosi and Loyd and Donna Cooper of Farmington; Bobby Wagganer of Bismarck; Misty Luh and Jonathon of De Soto; and Don and Sharon Rice of Farmington.

Attending from Fredericktown were Danny and Janet Wagganer, Eddie Wagganer, Darrell Wagganer, Glen and Heather Wagganer, Barry Wagganer, Brandon and Amy Wagganer and Mikenna, Laure Wagganer, Clayton Kemp, Harry and Rose Wagganer, Susie Morrison, Deborah Toppins, Timothy Toppins, Phillip and April Sarakas, Caleb, Braelynn, and Kaylee, Steve and Lori Rouse, Holly Wilfong and Hadley and Melody, Brittany Tucker and Haley, Amanda Castens, Wilma Matthews, and Cathy Griffin.

The 50th reunion will be August 26, 2023, at Teen Town.