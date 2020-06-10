Wagganer's celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nelson and Dorothy Wagganer celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary June 1, 2020.

Their nine children: Harry (Rose), Larry (Barbara), Cathy, Darrell, Susie (Steve), Barry, D. Lynne (Steve), Amanda and Lori (Steve) asked family and friends to send Dad and Mom anniversary cards hoping they would receive 70 cards.

What a blessing to the family as they received 84 anniversary cards. Thank you to everyone that sent a card, a picture of your family or a picture of your favorite place. Several of the cards were homemade for Dad and Mom's special day.

Nelson and Dorothy have nine children, nineteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

Psalms 127:5 says, Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them. It must have been talking about Dad and Mom. Praise the Lord for the love we all share with family and friends.

