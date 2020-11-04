I dare say that waiting is one of the most difficult things all of us have experienced.
As a child, waiting for Christmas morning to finally arrive can be excruciating. Seeing all those wrapped gifts under the tree for days ahead of time. Wonder how many have sneaked a peek ahead of time if they were truly honest?
As a senior in high school, how about waiting for test scores or the results of a college application to come. Maybe you applied to several schools. Where will you be accepted? Or, waiting to find out if you got that job you were wanting.
Perhaps you have been dating for awhile and are beginning to wonder if or when that special someone will propose. Will he never get around to it? Or that groom that is waiting at the altar for his bride to walk down the aisle. The couple that has been waiting for a LONG nine months for their baby to finally arrive. Then when they hear that first cry, the joy and relief they experience that comes when their little one has been born. Good news is always worth the waiting in the end. Relief comes and we move forward with whatever else lies ahead.
But, waiting is not always an easy time. Maybe more challenging times of waiting are for those test results to come back from your doctor. Or the news of how a surgery went. The phone call that awakens you in the middle of the night with devastating news. What happened? Is everyone ok? Waiting for a judge or jury to decide the fate of someone you love.
We all have been waiting for the results of this year’s elections and how as a nation we will move forward. We may know by the time this article is read. We may not know. But one thing is for certain, whatever the results, the Holy Bible tells us we are to "be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and thanksgiving, we are to make our requests known to Him and He will take care of us."
Whether we like the outcome or disagree with it, we need to remember that God is in control. We are to trust Him, have faith, and move forward. Waiting takes patience, which truly is a virtue. May we all learn, in every circumstance in life, to wait with patience.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net
