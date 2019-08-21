Keeping a journal has evolved over the years with the creation of the internet, social media and texting. Members of society document their day-to-day lives and travels through the world in a much different way than in the 1800s.
Bryan Bethel, Missouri State Parks natural resources manager at the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site and Elephant Rocks Park, and Brick Autry, site interpreter, visited the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library Aug. 15 to show how early travelers documented their journeys and the importance of their written words.
"One of the things that we use when we are talking about history and researching history is journal entries," Bethel said. "A lot of the facts that we learn about history come from people's journal entries."
Bethel said he really likes reading the journals because they not only show the facts of the day, they express the feelings that person had on that particular day.
"One of the most important journals we are using for our journal project is a guy named Henry Schoolcraft," Bethel said. "He was a person who basically walked across the whole southern half of Missouri before it was a state and he came back with journals full of information that nobody knew."
Bethel said Schoolcraft's journals told settlers where the minerals, iron, timber and farmland were as well as where the Indian Tribes were located and if they were friendly or not.
With help from a grant from the Missouri Humanities Council, Bethel and Autry plan to use outreach programs like this one to teach school-aged children about the history of Missouri through their journal program.
"We are going to make journals with them and then Brick and I will go back to the school around Thanksgiving and we will work with them and make another entry," Bethel said. "Then again after Christmas and New Year's, and then in April they will come to our museum for a field trip. We are working with our reenactors to have an education day so they will get to see the canons going off and that kind of thing."
Bethel then read a few entries from Schoolcraft's journals. He said Schoolcraft's first entry was Nov. 5, 1818, and spoke of starting his tour where other travelers had ended theirs.
"He is starting out in November which I never understood why in the world, if you are on foot especially, would you take off in Missouri in November on a trek," Bethel said. "November 28, he was saying in his journal 'it's really kind of mild, we didn't expect it to be this mild in November.' On November 30, he writes 'we obtained little sleep last night on account of the cold,' so he learned something that all of us Missourians know, the weather changes daily."
Bethel said these are the things he plans to share with the students and work with them on creating their own journal. He said he hopes to teach them about the history of Missouri from before statehood, to the struggle of becoming a state and then up to the Civil War.
"A lot of the things that happened as Missouri began to become a state were contributing factors of the coming Civil War," Bethel said. "The fact that the Missouri Compromise was all about whether or not it was going to be a slave state or not so when the Civil War came a lot of the stuff that was just under the surface boiled up."
Bethel said one of the main reasons people moved west was because there were already problems between the north and south territories. He said the western territories were appointed a governor and a few judges which made up the entire government for the territory making them kind of lawless.
"You go up to about 1816, 1817 Missouri is a territory by then," Bethel said. "It has a governor and three territory judges and they start petitioning in 1817 to become a state."
Bethel said requirements to have statehood included an educational system large enough to take care of all the children, proof of decent roads to move about and 60,000 residents.
"They got to that 60,000 number, in what we now call Missouri, and they start petitioning for statehood," Bethel said. "At that time the United States was evenly divided with an equal number of non-slave sates and slave states. Missouri was petitioning to come in as a slave state which would make one more slave state then there were northern states. So the northern states started to fight against it."
Bethel said after progress had been halted for several years the Missouri Compromise was proposed in 1819 creating an invisible line following the southern Missouri border all the way to the California coast. He said the compromise would admit Missouri as a slave state but no future states above that line could be admitted as a slave state.
"It took them another year and a half to finally get that pushed through," Bethel said. "Eventually in 1821 it was ratified and Missouri became a state."
Bethel said, unfortunately some years later a case, where a slave sued for his freedom, was taken to the Supreme Court and actually nullified all anti-slavery laws nationwide including the Missouri Compromise which took three years to approved.
"A fellow that owned slaves in Missouri took his whole family and his slaves to Michigan and he worked in Michigan for a while and then he brought them all back to Missouri," Bethel said. "One of those slaves named Dred Scott had a little bit of education and actually sued his owner for his freedom because he had been transported against his will into a non-slave free state."
Bethel said according to the way laws were written if an escaped slave made it to a free state they were then free.
"So he had been in that state so he said 'I'm free' and he actually won his court case," Bethel said. "Unfortunately for him the Supreme Court was packed with pro-slave southern Democrats and they overturned his win in the lower courts."
Bethel said all the hard work in creating the Missouri Compromise went right out the window and unfortunately Scott went back into slavery.
To learn more about the full history of Missouri's struggle for statehood visit the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site, which is host to a traveling exhibit created by the Missouri Humanities Council.
