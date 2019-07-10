{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

Ozark Regional Library presents Mad Science "Walking on the Moon!"

Travel 238,900 miles above the earth as we commemorate the 50th anniversary of man first landing on the moon. What is it like to walk and move in space? Did they eat ice cream aboard Apollo 11? Experience the power of rockets and more.

Come join our Summer Reading Program at Fredericktown Ozark Regional Library July 25, 10:30AM. For more information or to pre-register call: 573-546-2615 or email: youthlibrarian@ozarkregional.org.

