Wanted: Volunteers to clean up Missouri battlefields and historic sites

Volunteers throughout Missouri are teaming up with the American Battlefield Trust to aid in the maintenance and restoration of six Show-Me State battlefields and historic sites as part of the 25th annual Park Day — a nationwide, hands-on preservation event. Since its inception in 1996, Park Day has attracted volunteers of all ages and abilities bound by their dedication to give back to their communities and keep our nation’s heritage pristine.
Park Day is scheduled for April 10, 2021, but as sites consider weather and local public heath guidelines, they may choose to participate in the event on an alternative date. Missouri volunteers will be joined by participants coast to coast in cleaning up and revitalizing historic sites in 27 states. Projects will take place chiefly outdoors and all sites will encourage volunteers to wear a mask that covers both mouth and nose, maintain six feet of social distance from other participants, make use of hand washing stations or sanitizer and resist sharing equipment. Volunteers will receive reusable Trust water bottles, and some sites will provide lunch or refreshments.
A local historian may also be present to discuss the unique role of the site in our national story. Missouri volunteers interested in participating in Park Day are encouraged to contact the individual sites listed below.
- Battle of Lexington State Historic Site, Lexington, 10 a.m.; Contact: Karla Strain at Karla.strain@dnr.mo.gov
- Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, Pilot Knob, 10 a.m.; Contact: Brick Autry at brick.autry@dnr.mo.gov; Volunteers will help park staff host a local Civil War reenactor group as they hold their spring drill on the battlefield — they will also guide visitors and assist with paperwork and clean-up. (Note: This Park Day site is holding its event April 17)
- John S. Williams Hickory County Museum, Hermitage, 8:00 a.m.; Contact: Roger Boyd at rboyd590@gmail.com; (Note: This site’s Park Day rain date will either be April 17 or April 24)
- Lone Jack Civil War Battlefield, Soldiers’ Cemetery & Museum, Lone Jack, 8:30 a.m.; Contact: Alinda Miller at amiller@historiclonejack.org
- Missouri Civil War Museum, St. Louis, 10 a.m.; Contact: Kristen Trout at ktrout@mcwm.org; (Note: This site’s Park Day rain date is April 17)
- Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, Republic, 8:30 a.m.; Contact: Billie Aschwege at billie_aschwege@nps.gov
For a complete list of participating Park Day sites and more information, visit www.battlefields.org/parkday. Volunteers can share their Park Day participation online using #ParkDay2021.
The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America’s hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 53,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.