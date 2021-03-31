Wanted: Volunteers to clean up Missouri battlefields and historic sites

Volunteers throughout Missouri are teaming up with the American Battlefield Trust to aid in the maintenance and restoration of six Show-Me State battlefields and historic sites as part of the 25th annual Park Day — a nationwide, hands-on preservation event. Since its inception in 1996, Park Day has attracted volunteers of all ages and abilities bound by their dedication to give back to their communities and keep our nation’s heritage pristine.

Park Day is scheduled for April 10, 2021, but as sites consider weather and local public heath guidelines, they may choose to participate in the event on an alternative date. Missouri volunteers will be joined by participants coast to coast in cleaning up and revitalizing historic sites in 27 states. Projects will take place chiefly outdoors and all sites will encourage volunteers to wear a mask that covers both mouth and nose, maintain six feet of social distance from other participants, make use of hand washing stations or sanitizer and resist sharing equipment. Volunteers will receive reusable Trust water bottles, and some sites will provide lunch or refreshments.

A local historian may also be present to discuss the unique role of the site in our national story. Missouri volunteers interested in participating in Park Day are encouraged to contact the individual sites listed below.