The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake has announced its 2019 Calendar of Special Events. These events are not only educational and entertaining, but they are also family oriented and free to attend.
23 March - 4th Annual Wappapello Woodlands Expo (WWE)
27 and 28 April – 41st Annual Old Greenville Black Powder Rendezvous (BPR)
18 May – Kids to Parks Day
25 May – 3rd Annual Music in the Park
1 June – Jack Miller Memorial Kids Fun Day
28 June – 4th Annual Movie in the Park
29 June - Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at the Lake
6 July – Ranger Willie’s Wet and Wild Water Safety Festival
17 August – Annual Duck Blind Drawing
30 August to 2 September – Annual Labor Day 25 Mile Community Yard Sale
14 September – Wappapello Outdoor Opportunity for Disabled Sportsmen (WOODS)
21-22 September – 28th Annual Old Greenville Days
29 November to 29 December – 27th Annual Festival of Lights Auto Tour
For more information on this topic please contact the Wappapello Lake Project Office at (573) 222-8562; www.CorpsLakes.us/Wappapello; or Wappapello Lake Face Book Page.
