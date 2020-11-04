Wappapello Lake Waterfowls Refuge Closures

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake announces the opening and closing schedule of the Asher Creek and Lost Creek Waterfowl Refuges during the state’s prescribed Middle Zone duck season. These refuges were established to provide resting places for migrating waterfowl in the Mississippi flyway. Starting November 7, 2020, through January 10, 2021, portions of both refuges will be closed to vehicle and boat traffic.
Closures will take place the evening of November 6, 2020, and will include closing Corps of Engineers gates and roadways. In the Lost Creek arm of the lake, gates at Warner Davis (Corps Road #10), Lost Creek Low Water Bridge (off of Corps Road #8), and Davis School House (Corps Road #10A) will be closed. The refuge boundary in this area follows the Corps boundary line intersecting with Highway D to the west and follows a signed line through a wooded portion of Corps-managed land down to the lakeshore, west of Corps Road #8, then follows the lakeshore to the main river channel. From the same intersecting point with Highway D, the refuge line follows Highway D north to Corps Road #9 (Hatties Ford Road) and follows Corps Road #9 to the entry road to Lost Creek Landing (PA #8). The boundary then follows the road at Lost Creek Landing to the lakeshore and follows the lakeshore until it meets the main river channel. Firearms hunting, for any game species, is not permitted on the lake side of this road during the zoned duck season, including the season split. In the Asher Creek area of the lake, no firearms hunting, for any game species, is allowed as the area is managed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Wappapello Lake State Park. Buoys marked “Waterfowl Refuge No Boats” will be placed on the lake across the coves of Asher Creek and Lost Creek as well. The boat ramp at Lost Creek Landing is also closed to boat launching of any kind and will be posted with a closed sign. Should the lake be frozen on January 10, 2021, preventing buoy removal, the refuges will be considered open and the buoys will be removed as soon as lake conditions permit.
Although the above roads, coves, and gates will reopen January 11, 2021, hunters are reminded that no waterfowl hunting is allowed in the Lost Creek Waterfowl Refuge, including Teal, Canada Geese, and Snow Geese. The Asher Creek Waterfowl Refuge which is adjacent to the Wappapello Lake State Park is closed to hunting all year. Hunting of any migratory birds in either of the refuges is prohibited. Archery hunting is allowed in the Lost Creek refuge during the zoned duck season, and in accordance with state regulations.
The wetland area adjacent to Holliday Landing boat ramp, is a waterfowl refuge and no access is allowed during waterfowl season, including all zoned duck and goose seasons. It is planned to construct a watchable wildlife blind in the coming years and once this is completed, access will be allowed to and from the watchable wildlife blind only. The only access allowed will be the path to and from the blind, and the blind itself.
For a copy of the Wappapello Lake Shoreline Management Plan or to see more detailed refuge maps, visit the lake’s website at https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Wappapello-Lake/. For any questions regarding waterfowl hunting and refuge boundaries at Wappapello Lake, please contact a member of the Natural Resources Management team at 573-222-8562. For lake information, call the 24-hour Recreation Hotline at 573-222-8139 or toll-free at 1-877-LAKEINFO.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!