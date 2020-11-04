Wappapello Lake Waterfowls Refuge Closures

Closures will take place the evening of November 6, 2020, and will include closing Corps of Engineers gates and roadways. In the Lost Creek arm of the lake, gates at Warner Davis (Corps Road #10), Lost Creek Low Water Bridge (off of Corps Road #8), and Davis School House (Corps Road #10A) will be closed. The refuge boundary in this area follows the Corps boundary line intersecting with Highway D to the west and follows a signed line through a wooded portion of Corps-managed land down to the lakeshore, west of Corps Road #8, then follows the lakeshore to the main river channel. From the same intersecting point with Highway D, the refuge line follows Highway D north to Corps Road #9 (Hatties Ford Road) and follows Corps Road #9 to the entry road to Lost Creek Landing (PA #8). The boundary then follows the road at Lost Creek Landing to the lakeshore and follows the lakeshore until it meets the main river channel. Firearms hunting, for any game species, is not permitted on the lake side of this road during the zoned duck season, including the season split. In the Asher Creek area of the lake, no firearms hunting, for any game species, is allowed as the area is managed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Wappapello Lake State Park. Buoys marked “Waterfowl Refuge No Boats” will be placed on the lake across the coves of Asher Creek and Lost Creek as well. The boat ramp at Lost Creek Landing is also closed to boat launching of any kind and will be posted with a closed sign. Should the lake be frozen on January 10, 2021, preventing buoy removal, the refuges will be considered open and the buoys will be removed as soon as lake conditions permit.