Ward II Alderman steps down

The Fredericktown City Council was short one alderman at its regularly scheduled meeting, March 28.

Due to a misunderstanding of Ward II and Ward III boundaries, Daytona Brown made the decision to step down from him position as alderman. Brown is also not eligible for reelection on next week's ballot.

In a letter to the board, Brown said he has enjoyed being able to serve the residents and will continue to serve the residents of this community through other avenues as he has for all of his adult life.

During the remarks from the general public, Police Chief Eric Hovis approached the podium to explain why people have recently been gathering around court square. He said he spent "all day" with the mother of missing person, Timothy Dees.

"She made a March 2 report to Jefferson County that her son was missing," Hovis said. "Jefferson County detectives did their job and found out that he was last seen in Madison County on Village Creek Road."

Hovis said Fredericktown Police Department was able to pull footage of Dees at C-Barn, Feb. 27.

"But there is really no answers, and the family just aren't getting anywhere, so they are down here handing out flyers," Hovis said. "There is really nothing inside city limits that we can do or that I have authority or jurisdiction to do. The house that he was at was in the county, and that is obviously not under our authority."

Hovis said, when someone goes missing there are people that are upset and emotional, but the FPD is going to do all it can to help.

Madison County Sheriff's Department reports Dees was last seen on Feb. 28 on Village Creek Road and was not reported missing at that time. Jefferson County Sheriff's Department contacted local authorities, March 10, in its search for the missing man. The sheriff's office said at this time all local leads have been exhausted in the search for Dees.

"My heart goes out to the family," Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said. "I wish there was more we could do and would very much like him to be found safe and sound."

Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is heading the investigation. Anyone who has any information regarding Dees or his current whereabouts is asked to please contact Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at 636-797-5000.

Also during regular session, Ashley Baudendistal was appointed as Assistant Deputy Clerk due to an unexpected short staffing issue.

The council then expressed its appreciation to Alderman Harold Thomas for his service over the years.

"We are going to miss you," Mayor Kelly Korokis said. "We appreciate so much for how you have served."

"Its been a real good run really, little over 13 years," Thomas said. "I figured it was time to let somebody else come in and help you all out."

"You have been a huge asset to the City of Fredericktown for over 13 years," Alderman Rick Polete said.

On another note, Alderman Jim Miller expressed his appreciation to all the people who work at the city for being so nice to him.

At the end of regular session, Korokis asked everyone to keep City Clerk Bimbi Lopez in your prayers.

During work session business, the council was shown and informational video regarding "use tax."

The City of Fredericktown and Madison County are both asking the citizens to vote, April 5, on whether or not the entities can collect a "use tax."

If passed the use tax would be placed on purchases from online vendors located outside of the state of Missouri. The rate would mirror local sales tax rates. The video explained if you are charged sales tax on something you would not be charged the use tax.

The council also set Spring Clean Up week for April 18-23. The pickup service will be available by registering at City Hall for a $10 fee prior to April 14. A list of excluded items will be given to residents when they register.

Azalea Board President J.C. Shetley addressed the council regarding Azalea Festivities scheduled for May 6, 7 and 8. The council approved a request for road closures over the three days.

Shetley said, this is the event's 60 year anniversary and without the support of the City of Fredericktown, he does not think it would still be going on after all these years.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be April 11, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

