The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake announces the opening and closing schedule of the Asher Creek and Lost Creek Waterfowl Refuges during the state’s prescribed Middle Zone duck season. These refuges were established to provide resting places for migrating waterfowl in the Mississippi flyway.
Starting Saturday, Nov. 9, through Jan. 12, 2020, portions of both refuges will be closed to vehicle and boat traffic.
Closures took place the evening of Nov. 8, 2019, and will include closing Corps of Engineers gates and roadways in the Lost Creek area. The gate at Warner Davis (Corps Road #9) and Lost Creek Low Water Bridge (Corps Road #8) in the Shook area, will also be closed. The refuge boundary in this area follows Corps Road #8.
Firearms hunting is not permitted on the lake side of this road during duck season. In the Davis Schoolhouse area, the gate will be closed on Corps Road #10. The refuge boundary in this area is the lake shoreline and firearms hunting is permitted beyond this closed gate.
Buoys marked “No Boats” will be placed on the lake across the coves of Asher Creek and Lost Creek as well. A “Closed” sign will be placed at the Lost Creek Landing boat ramp. Should the lake be frozen over on January 12, 2020, preventing buoy removal, the refuges will be considered open and the buoys will be removed as soon as lake conditions permit.
Although the above roads, coves and gates will reopen on January 13, 2020, hunters are reminded that no waterfowl hunting is allowed in the Lost Creek Waterfowl Refuge, including Teal, Canada Geese and Snow Geese. The Asher Creek Waterfowl Refuge which is adjacent to the Lake Wappapello State Park is closed to hunting year-around. Hunting of any migratory birds in the refuges is prohibited. Archery hunting is allowed in the Lost Creek refuge during duck season, and in accordance with state regulations.
For more information on waterfowl hunting and refuge boundaries, please contact a member of the Wapappello Lake Natural Resources Management team at 573-222-8562. For lake information, call the 24-hour Recreation Hotline at 573-222-8139 or toll-free at 1-877-LAKEINFO.
